Ramaphosa 'conceded to selling out anti-apartheid activists' - Lekota

Lekota said, however, that he had seen the incriminating statement made by Ramaphosa at the time.

He said after the state had closed the case against him and the other activists, their lawyers had advised them to seek the statements made by their fellow detainees. It was then, he said, that it had come to light that Ramaphosa had given information to the police about them.

"That is when we got that statement of his when he said we put the communist idea in his head. But it laid the foundation for the charge. They got other people [to also] do that," said Lekota.

"The statement he made to the police constituted the foundation of the charge sheet that sent us to jail. Even if he didn't ultimately testify, but his statement was one of the key documents that put me behind bars," he added.

Lekota spent over eight years in jail.

He said following his release he and fellow detainees had focused their energy on building the country, adding that "there was no time to be pursuing revenge".

Lekota said he had only decided to become vocal about this after Ramaphosa had called him by name last week, inviting him to walk through the apartheid era journey with him.

Lekota said he couldn't do this.

"I had to explain to him why. If he hadn't asked me, I would have not [raised this issue]. It was not my priority. But it is important that I must say it," Lekota said.