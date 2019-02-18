Glebelands Hostel 'hitman' arrested: Durban police

KZN police have made another arrest in connection with a string of murders at the controversial Glebelands Hostel, in Umlazi, Durban.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said the 30-year-old man was apprehended after an intelligence-driven operation. The man is believed to be linked to multiple hostel murders.

“The suspect was arrested for the murder of Thabani Mjoli, 52, who was found dead in his room with multiple gunshot wounds a month ago. A case of murder was opened at the Umlazi police station for investigation,” said Mbhele.

While the suspect was arrested for the murder of Mjoli, police said he had been linked to other murders at KwaMnyandu, where four people were killed in separate incidents.

“The suspect is being profiled to determine if he can also be linked to other pending serious and violent cases,” she said.

The suspect is expected to appear at the Umlazi Magistrates’ Court soon.

Last week, Sanele Nkunzebomvu Thusi, 28, was sentenced to life imprisonment in the Pietermaritzburg high court for the murder of 30-year-old Musawenkosi Msomi Msomi at Glebelands hostel last year.

He was further sentenced to a total of 34 years imprisonment for another murder, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.