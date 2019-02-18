South Africa

Gloria mine blast: Rescue or body retrieval mission?

18 February 2019 - 08:36 By Naledi Shange
Efforts to reach those trapped in the Gupta-owned Gloria mine will continue on Monday.
Efforts to reach those trapped in the Gupta-owned Gloria mine will continue on Monday.
Image: Jeremy Glyn

While the business rescue representative for the Gupta-owned Gloria mine remained optimistic that there could still be survivors following a blast there, police on Monday said efforts to reach the trapped miners were no longer regarded as rescue operations.

“It is no longer a rescue mission, but it is a retrieval mission,” said Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, implying they had little hope of finding any more survivors.

But speaking to TimesLIVE, business rescue representative for the mine Mike Elliot said “there is always hope”.

The mine outside Middelburg, Mpumalanga, was rocked by an underground gas explosion on February 6, when a group of people entered it illegally, allegedly to strip copper cables underground. 

Rescue efforts have been stalled by several factors, including high levels of methane gas which threatened to cause another explosion. 

Elliot said four teams had been working over the past 24 hours to try to make it safe for the rescue operations to proceed.

“They have been installing ventilation guidance to get some air to the place where the last seven bodies were found,” said Elliot.

On Sunday, however, these efforts were disrupted when rescuers came across a high concentration of methane gas. 

So far, 12 people have been confirmed dead following the blast, while it is still unclear how many miners remain trapped. 

The mine, which has been non-operational for several months, forms part of the Optimum Coal assets bought by the Gupta family in 2016.

They were put into business rescue early in 2018.

READ MORE

Gwede Mantashe to visit Gupta mine, which plans to restart rescue efforts

Mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe is expected to visit the Gloria coal mine near Middelburg in Mpumalanga on Friday morning.
Business
3 days ago

Death toll at Gupta mine rises to 12, too dangerous to recover bodies

The death toll at the Gloria coal mine near Middelburg in Mpumalanga, which was rocked by an underground gas explosion last week, increased to 12 on ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Outcry after children removed from places of safety South Africa
  2. Students blockade entrance to Mangosuthu University of Technology South Africa
  3. Massive project sees 43 schools built in Gauteng South Africa
  4. Man rapes 99-year-old woman after accusing her of 'talking' about him South Africa
  5. WATCH | Your 5-day weather forecast Pages

Latest Videos

Roses, Eskom and Scorpions – Ramaphosa reply to the SONA debate
The journey of a bouquet of roses on Valentine’s Day
X