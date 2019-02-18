Jason Rohde's mother expected to beg judge for light sentence

As he returns to the dock on Monday, defence advocate Graham van der Spuy is expected to call two friends of Rohde, Craig Fleischer and Craig Livingstone, as well as Rohde’s mother, Brenda Rohde, to give evidence in mitigation of sentence.

During his last court appearance, Rohde had a day of setbacks. First, Van der Spuy had a row with the judge, resulting in a sudden adjournment.

Then, no sooner had his eldest daughter reached the witness box than she changed her mind about testifying in mitigation of sentence. Finally, he was denied bail.

Rohde will have spent the last 10 weeks contemplating a minimum sentence of at least 15 years for murdering his wife.

Less than three years ago he was living in a R10m house in Bryanston, enjoying holidays in Plett with his wife and children, and embroiled in a secret love affair with Cape Town estate agent Jolene Alterskye.

Then he killed Susan during a company conference and tried to make it look like a suicide. He was arrested at his Johannesburg home a month later.

Rohde became suicidal in February this year, psychiatrist Kevin Stoloff told Salie-Hlophe before the case was adjourned.

Van der Spuy’s clash with the judge came when he asked Stoloff to testify in detail about Rohde’s admission to the Crescent Clinic in Kenilworth. Salie-Hlophe told him this was not a bail application and asked him to move on with his examination of Stoloff.