A lesson for our MPs? Slovenian MP resigns after stealing a sandwich

18 February 2019 - 05:52 By Cebelihle Bhengu
A member of the Slovenian parliament stepped down after stealing a sandwich from a supermarket.
Hunger games! All it took for a Slovenian MP, a Mr Krajcic, to lose his job was to steal a sandwich from a local shop after being ignored by staff there on Wednesday.

 According to a BBC report, Krajcic admitted to the incident via a parliamentary committee meeting on Wednesday, where he insisted that he did go back later to pay for the sandwich.

While fellow MPs were amused, the head of the ruling List of Marjan Sarec (LMS) parliamentary faction, Brane Golubovic, condemned Krajcic’s action as "unacceptable".

Golubovic later announced that Krajcic had  decided to resign.

Perhaps South African politicians, many of whom have been implicated in the state capture inquiry, could learn a thing or two from Krajcic’s integrity. 

