British media personality flooded in complaints after dissing Caster Semenya
Controversial British media personality Katie Hopkins received so much criticism about her comments relating to Caster Semenya and her current battle against the International Association of Athletics Federations that Twitter was forced to investigate.
Hopkins posted a screengrab of a notification from Twitter which said that it found she had not violated any rules on the social media platform.
The statement in question?
Olympic champion Caster Semenya arrives at tribunal in Switzerland for a landmark case that will challenge how many testicles you can have to compete as a WOMAN in Olympic sport. #CasterSemenya pic.twitter.com/J7Z36qfwbd— Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) February 18, 2019
Hopkins comments drew much criticism, with many responding to the tweet calling on Hopkins to apologise.
It's not the first time her comments against Semenya have made headlines. After Semenya married her longtime girlfriend Hopkins wrote: "Back in January Caster even married her girlfriend in a traditional wedding ceremony, appearing in the guise of a man."
Hopkins previously made headlines after releasing a video in which she said she would be travelling to South Africa to investigate what she called "the racial war between black extremists and white farmers".
"I want to document the ethnic cleansing of white farmers," Hopkins said in a YouTube video at the time.
Meanwhile, South Africans have gathered in support of Semenya. The hashtag #HandsoffCaster has gained momentum.
The IAAF wants Semenya to lower her testosterone levels if she is to compete as a female. In a landmark case currently being heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland, Semenya has accused the IAAF of underhand tactics and releasing confidential information.