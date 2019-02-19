British media personality flooded in complaints after dissing Caster Semenya

Hopkins comments drew much criticism, with many responding to the tweet calling on Hopkins to apologise.

It's not the first time her comments against Semenya have made headlines. After Semenya married her longtime girlfriend Hopkins wrote: "Back in January Caster even married her girlfriend in a traditional wedding ceremony, appearing in the guise of a man."

Hopkins previously made headlines after releasing a video in which she said she would be travelling to South Africa to investigate what she called "the racial war between black extremists and white farmers".