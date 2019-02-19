South Africa

Mzansi unites behind #HandsoffCaster

19 February 2019 - 07:45 By Jessica Levitt
Caster Semenya is facing a mammoth battle against the IAAF.
Image: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

All eyes are on Caster Semenya and her mammoth battle against the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) in a landmark case by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland.

The IAAF wants Semenya to reduce her testosterone levels before competing internationally. 

In a statement released by the IAAF it said that athletes who "have testes or testosterone levels in the male range" should drop their testosterone levels to the "female range" if they want to compete as females.

Semenya is challenging the regulations with the highest sporting body in the world.

The South African government has put its weight firmly behind the athlete and fans of Semenya has again brought to life the hashtag #HandsOffCaster as she faces off with the IAAF.

