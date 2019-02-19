Mzansi unites behind #HandsoffCaster
All eyes are on Caster Semenya and her mammoth battle against the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) in a landmark case by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland.
The IAAF wants Semenya to reduce her testosterone levels before competing internationally.
In a statement released by the IAAF it said that athletes who "have testes or testosterone levels in the male range" should drop their testosterone levels to the "female range" if they want to compete as females.
Semenya is challenging the regulations with the highest sporting body in the world.
The South African government has put its weight firmly behind the athlete and fans of Semenya has again brought to life the hashtag #HandsOffCaster as she faces off with the IAAF.
Wherever injustice exists, always count on us to stand with the victimized and never with the victimizer.— Ayanda Dlodlo (@MinAyandaDlodlo) February 18, 2019
As the Public Service,
As South Africans,
As a people
We are proud to stand with Caster Semenya.#NaturallySuperior #HandsOffCaster pic.twitter.com/3w04MOdChi
They can’t stomach the idea of a black talented woman so they want to change rules to nurse their fragile and bruised white privilege.— uNdlunkulu Xoli 👑 (@uNdlunkulu_Xoli) February 15, 2019
We’re Caster Semenya! Caster is us! 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦
#HandsOffCaster ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/C6AtpovVFY
The ANC stands with Caster Semenya against discrimination and gross violation of her basic rights.#HandsOffCaster #GrowSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/7mPY5MFJMY— #GrowSouthAfrica (@MYANC) February 18, 2019
I see the IAAF forgot to mention the 800m Women's record holder. Why are they so obsessed with Caster. It's been 10 years now. Get over it. #HandsOffCaster pic.twitter.com/7tYFyS2lhq— Helené Coetzee (@hel_coetzee) February 15, 2019
They so obsessed over Caster its sickening!— mamaDidi ❤️ (@ofentsegabashan) February 15, 2019
#HandsOffCaster pic.twitter.com/1SpQniBlU6
#IRealisedLifeWasHardWhen we have to defend a black women whose God given abilities makes racists think she doesn't deserve to be HER. #HandsOffCaster #CasterSemenya pic.twitter.com/UpcADGm01G— Bekithemba Zulu🇿🇦 (@BekithembaZ) February 15, 2019