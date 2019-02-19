Mzansi unites behind #HandsoffCaster

All eyes are on Caster Semenya and her mammoth battle against the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) in a landmark case by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland.

The IAAF wants Semenya to reduce her testosterone levels before competing internationally.

In a statement released by the IAAF it said that athletes who "have testes or testosterone levels in the male range" should drop their testosterone levels to the "female range" if they want to compete as females.