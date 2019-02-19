WATCH | Robber attacks cyclist on morning ride then strolls off

A cyclist was pushed off his bicycle and robbed during an early morning ride in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday morning.

According to residents, the incident happened at about 6.30am on Kragga Kamma Road, HeraldLIVE reported.

A nearby CCTV camera caught the incident on camera and shows a white vehicle reversing into the bushes shortly before the attack.

The car reverses behind a bushy area and a short while later, a man is seen walking down the road – repeatedly looking over his shoulder.

The cyclist veers out to widen the distance between them as he approaches the suspect.

As he passes, the suspect turns around, chases the cyclist and pushes him off his bicycle from behind.

They both fall to the ground, and the attacker lands on top of the cyclist.