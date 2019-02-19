South Africa

WATCH | Robber attacks cyclist on morning ride then strolls off

19 February 2019 - 12:45 By Gareth Wilson

A cyclist was pushed off his bicycle and robbed during an early morning ride in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday morning.

According to residents, the incident happened at about 6.30am on Kragga Kamma Road, HeraldLIVE reported.

A nearby CCTV camera caught the incident on camera and shows a white vehicle reversing into the bushes shortly before the attack.

The car reverses behind a bushy area and a short while later, a man is seen walking down the road – repeatedly looking over his shoulder.

The cyclist veers out to widen the distance between them as he approaches the suspect.

As he passes, the suspect turns around, chases the cyclist and pushes him off his bicycle from behind. 

They both fall to the ground, and the attacker lands on top of the cyclist.

Within moments of hitting the ground, the attacker jumps up and casually walks across the road, in the direction of the car parked behind the bushes.

The cyclist then picks up his bicycle before dropping it again and walking across the road.

A passing motorist is seen stopping as the car behind the bushes pulls out. 

The cyclist then speaks to the driver of the passing vehicle.

While the attacker continues walking away, the car previously parked in the bush drives off.

The video then ends abruptly.

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said a case of robbery was opened at the Kabega Park police station.

"From what we have determined is that the suspect was in the vehicle together with another man and woman. He then left the vehicle and during this time and attacked the cyclist," she said.

"The only item stolen during the incident is a cellphone."

- HeraldLIVE

