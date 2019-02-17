News

Iqbal Survé's ritzy Silo apartment buying spree

No money to honour pension fund debt - but there's R140m for luxury apartments

17 February 2019 - 00:03 By BOBBY JORDAN

Iqbal Survé splurged almost R140m on seven luxury V&A Waterfront apartments in Cape Town in an 11-month spree just before it emerged that one of his companies defaulted on repayments to the Public Investment Corp (PIC).

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Who's behind the six-year wave of Cape Town train fires? News
  2. Husband in court for wife's death News
  3. Bye-bye to BBBEE, says the DA News
  4. Major One Bushiri 'duped us with gold scam' News
  5. Property scam: priced to sell quickly - to many buyers News

Latest Videos

Roses, Eskom and Scorpions – Ramaphosa reply to the SONA debate
The journey of a bouquet of roses on Valentine’s Day
X