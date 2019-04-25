Brand-new school burgled just hours after being unveiled in Mpumalanga

Thieves broke into a primary school in Bushbuckridge and stole equipment just hours after it was officially handed over by the MEC for education in Mpumalanga, the provincial education department said on Thursday.

"They broke some windows in two classrooms, including the principal's office where they forced open the strong room and made off with laptops and other teaching and learning material," said department spokesperson Jasper Zwane.

Zwane said the incident happened at Mpisane Primary School on Wednesday.

"A case of burglary has been opened with Mhala police station and the department urges the community to assist with information that can help the police to apprehend the people behind this."

Education MEC Sibusiso Malaza, who was accompanied by provincial legislature speaker Violet Siwela to the handing-over event, slammed the incident.

"This is a brutal act of robbing the community of its future. It must not be allowed to thrive in our space. We request our communities to work with the law enforcement agencies to expose those that are behind this," said Malaza.

"We must unite in action and act in unity to identify these criminals and put them where they belong - behind bars," he added.

The department has deployed officials to the school to assess the damage.