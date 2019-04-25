WATCH | Snake fight: Deadly green mambas battle it out on camera
Two deadly snakes entwined in battle is not something you stumble upon every day.
A video posted by Neill Greenaway on the Snakes of South Africa Facebook page shows two green mambas wrestling it out in San Lameer, near Southbroom, on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.
The Facebook group states that it was created to help people identify and find answers about South African snakes.
"What happens in the mating season, and it is a bit early for green mambas, is the females' pheromones attract the males.
"They often attract more than one male and when more than one male starts arriving, they often start fighting," Johan Marais, from the African Snake Bite Institute, told TimesLIVE on Thursday.
Marais said with mambas, the fighting was like a "wrestling match".
"This wrestling match can go on for half an hour to an hour, and the moment the weaker one gives up and the stronger one has won the battle, he gets to mate with the female.
"The moment you see snakes twisted around each other you know it's male combat and not mating behaviour."
Marais said boomslangs and puff adders displayed the same behaviour.
Snake enthusiasts flooded the post with comments.
"Two male Green Mambas (Dendroaspis angusticeps) in combat ... What an absolutely awesome sighting," a comment read.
A second read: "Wow looks like 2 male green mambas wrestling for dominance over a female (I'm not an expert) they just wrestle and won't kill one another is this correct?"