WATCH | Snake fight: Deadly green mambas battle it out on camera

Two deadly snakes entwined in battle is not something you stumble upon every day.

A video posted by Neill Greenaway on the Snakes of South Africa Facebook page shows two green mambas wrestling it out in San Lameer, near Southbroom, on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

The Facebook group states that it was created to help people identify and find answers about South African snakes.

"What happens in the mating season, and it is a bit early for green mambas, is the females' pheromones attract the males.

"They often attract more than one male and when more than one male starts arriving, they often start fighting," Johan Marais, from the African Snake Bite Institute, told TimesLIVE on Thursday.