Mzansi shares financial lessons learnt as #NotHavingMoneyTaughtMe trends
Twitter never fails to dish out pearls of wisdom. This time, lessons learnt from being broke saw the hashtag #NotHavingMoneyTaughtMe being thrust to the top of the platform's trends list.
Some shared sad stories of how their relationships and friendships were tested. Others attributed their success to being broke, saying their circumstances forced them to think out of the box and start businesses, while some said being broke had taught them kindness and compassion.
These are some of the reactions:
#NotHavingMoneyTaughtMe that you are not valued by your family 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/XWypQ1K3sV— The Darky Brother (@Bongzz_Mzila) April 24, 2019
#NotHavingMoneyTaughtMe that mom is flipping legend. I can't even feed my damn self yet she raised 3 kids pic.twitter.com/BsUC9reZJs— NinO (@Tshepi_Nino) April 24, 2019
#NotHavingMoneyTaughtMe that people value you you more when you have money— #Ngiyazikhulumela (@ntsikimazwai) April 25, 2019
#NotHavingMoneyTaughtMe To be very compassionate all the time if I can afford to give just extend the hand.— KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) April 24, 2019
#NotHavingMoneyTaughtMe to be grateful for the little I do have. There are so many out there who have very little. pic.twitter.com/LTCiY78HPb— Andrea Sharel (@AndreaSharel) April 24, 2019
#NotHavingMoneyTaughtMe that, people with money normally choose to associate or make business with those that have money... pic.twitter.com/PtAQnFbEzF— 28 April 🎂🍼 (@PhindileMsokwi1) April 24, 2019
#NotHavingMoneyTaughtMe that this is money pic.twitter.com/E9jyJIGpGU— malinga itumeleng (@malingaitumele2) April 24, 2019
#NotHavingMoneyTaughtMe creativity and Entrepreneurship pic.twitter.com/8WE2tmsBrY— Siyanda Mhlahlo (@stv_dj) April 24, 2019
#NotHavingMoneyTaughtMe to be humble and I will forever be grateful pic.twitter.com/K4I8zC4kCQ— Tshego Nakana (@NakanaTshego) April 24, 2019
#NotHavingMoneyTaughtMe to make #TheGhost delicious Garlic Chilli. The hottest you will ever taste. #Caution, Not for the faint hearted. #Ibabastrong pic.twitter.com/OMeNC9Z4CU— Morgee (@MorganMabaso) April 24, 2019
#NotHavingMoneyTaughtMe I started the food and beverage company I sell food I'm a cocktails and I only started the business with R45 I may not be where I want to be but the business will grow pic.twitter.com/TvyQ29ei0B— zoli (@thedogzolice) April 25, 2019
#NotHavingMoneyTaughtMe to understand another person’s struggle and always help when I can.— Opangika Onyada Odala (@Opangika) April 24, 2019
#NotHavingMoneyTaughtMe to accept any kind of job even though I have a University degree. pic.twitter.com/H6XXRTAxzc— Certified hustler (@TiyiBevhula) April 25, 2019