South Africa

Mzansi shares financial lessons learnt as #NotHavingMoneyTaughtMe trends

26 April 2019 - 06:32 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Mzansi is sharing financial lessons with #NotHavingMoneyTaughtMe.
Mzansi is sharing financial lessons with #NotHavingMoneyTaughtMe.
Image: Cienpies Design/123rf.com

Twitter never fails to dish out pearls of wisdom. This time, lessons learnt from being broke saw the hashtag #NotHavingMoneyTaughtMe being thrust to the top of the platform's trends list.

Some shared sad stories of how their relationships and friendships were tested. Others attributed their success to being broke, saying their circumstances forced them to think out of the box and start businesses, while some said being broke had taught them kindness and compassion. 

These are some of the reactions:

MORE

Do not spend your money with THESE online sites

Before you go online to buy aluminium windows, leather shoes or furniture online, or to book a company to move your household contents, best you heed ...
News
1 day ago

SA student bust with R9m cash at OR Tambo escapes jail time

The case of 23-year-old student Fayrooz Saleh - who was caught with US dollars worth over R9m, which she failed to declare at the OR Tambo ...
News
1 day ago

Prince Kaybee gives R150k to Durban flood victims: The most difficult thing is the loved ones lost

Prince Kaybee has encouraged others to join him in donating to disaster relief efforts.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. SA student bust with R9m cash at OR Tambo escapes jail time South Africa
  2. Woman wakes up after 27 years in a coma: family World
  3. Two dozen dead, dozens injured as Durban flooding death toll rises South Africa
  4. Cyclone Kenneth to hit Mozambique and Tanzania on Thursday Africa
  5. 'I burnt the trains', suspect in Cape Town arson attack tells magistrate South Africa

Latest Videos

EXPLAINER: AMCU - what does it mean for them to be deregistered
Durban floods: The search for bodies continue
X