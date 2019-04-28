South Africa

Mpumalanga doctor wanted after 'failing to pay' a cent of R185,000 fine

28 April 2019 - 12:09 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
A doctor from Mpumalanga convicted of defrauding medical aid schemes is wanted after failing to pay a compensatory fine.
Image: 123RF/everydayplus

The Hawks are looking for a medical doctor from Mpumalanga who has allegedly failed to pay a compensatory fine of R185,000 to Bonitas medical aid scheme.

Dr Levy Choene Makgatho, 39, was found guilty of defrauding medical aid schemes in October 2017.

He was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment or a fine of R10,000, wholly suspended for five years, on condition that he pay the fine, in instalments of R7,000 a month, to Bonitas medical aid scheme.

Dr Levy Choene Makgatho
Dr Levy Choene Makgatho
Image: Supplied

“It is alleged that in 2012 the accused who was employed as a qualified medical doctor was working in one of the hospitals around Mpumalanga. He opened two surgeries whereby he employed foreign nationals without legitimate qualifications. The accused was just collecting money which was claimed from different medical aid schemes,” Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Sekgotodi said in a statement on Sunday.

Makgatho subsequently failed to make any payments, as ordered by the Ga-Rankuwa magistrate’s court.

“It is believed that the accused’s last residential address was in Lebanon in Mabopane.

“Anyone with information which can assist in solving the matter can contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Matsobane France Aphane on 082 303 9759,” said the Hawks.

