SABC appoints IT specialist to acting COO, replacing Chris Maroleng

The SABC has appointed a new acting chief operating officer.
A technology operations specialist with previous experience at Telkom and Vodacom is the new acting chief operations officer at the SA Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

Craig van Rooyen joined the SABC in November 2018 as group executive for media, technology and infrastructure which included enterprise broadcast architecture, driving the digital strategy as well as information technology and systems.

He replaces Chris Maroleng, who was dismissed earlier this month. Maroleng was appointed in January 2018, taking over from Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

An eNCA report stated that Maroleng was found guilty of three of four charges he faced at a disciplinary hearing. He has indicated that he intends appealing his dismissal.

SABC said during Van Rooyen's tenure at Vodacom he held the position of executive for the group's technology efficiency and transformation, establishing and driving effectiveness programmes in SA, Mozambique, Democratic Republic of Congo, Lesotho, Kenya, Tanzania and most recently Ghana.

He holds a PhD (management of technology); MBA (Milpark); MMP (GIBS); National Technical Diploma (telecommunications technology) and attended the Senior Management Programme (University of Stellenbosch) and Converged Network Strategy Programme (University of the North West). He is also a member of the SA Institute of Electrical Engineers.

He is a part-time lecturer at the Wits Business School on digital business technologies.

"SABC management and staff will provide Dr Van Rooyen with all the necessary support as he assumes his new role," the board statement read.

