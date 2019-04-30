SABC appoints IT specialist to acting COO, replacing Chris Maroleng

A technology operations specialist with previous experience at Telkom and Vodacom is the new acting chief operations officer at the SA Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

Craig van Rooyen joined the SABC in November 2018 as group executive for media, technology and infrastructure which included enterprise broadcast architecture, driving the digital strategy as well as information technology and systems.

He replaces Chris Maroleng, who was dismissed earlier this month. Maroleng was appointed in January 2018, taking over from Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

An eNCA report stated that Maroleng was found guilty of three of four charges he faced at a disciplinary hearing. He has indicated that he intends appealing his dismissal.