White River man jailed for 22 years for poaching, another killed in skirmish

The fight against poaching in the Kruger National Park has resulted in a lengthy jail term for one gunman, but the fight to counter gangs continues for police and rangers.

Law-enforcement officers are hunting for a suspect who escaped during a shootout, during which his accomplice was killed.

The provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Mondli Zuma, this week hailed anti-poaching teams and the courts for ensuring that a 33-year-old man received an effective 22-year prison term for poaching activities in the Kruger.

Musa Khoza, from Manyeveni in Kabokweni, near White River, was sentenced by the Skukuza Magistrate’s Court on April 30. He had been arrested in the park in September 2016 on a number of charges, including entering a national park without permission or authority (trespass), carrying out a restricted activity involving threatened or protected species without a permit, possession of a firearm and ammunition without a licence, possession of a dangerous weapon and receiving stolen property knowing it to be stolen.

Meanwhile, Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe said police at Skukuza are looking for a man who escaped "after an altercation through the barrel of a gun" in the park on April 26.