Rockin' rhino man to spend 30 days in marquee above Montecasino

An environmental campaigner will spend a month in a tent suspended over northern Johannesburg, trying to persuade you to spend between R5,000 and R10,000 to join him for an hour.

Gareth Putter will have all the mod cons, from WiFi to free vegan food, in the fairly well-insulated marquee that has been erected on scaffolding 16 metres above the ground at Montecasino in Fourways.

Founder of the organisation Rocking For Rhinos, he is braving the autumn weather and risk of boredom in a bid to raise R3m for the conservation of rhinos in South Africa.

The organisation was established following the surge in rhino poaching a few years ago.

"We are losing a species and it is happening very quickly. We are losing about two to three rhinos every day in South Africa," he said on Friday.

Putter hopes to receive support for his "hour up the tower" initiative, during which corporate South Africans will be challenged through radio drives and social media to spend time with him. They will be charged a minimum of R10,000.