South Africa

Rhino horns worth R38m found at Kempton Park warehouse

05 May 2019 - 11:16 By Iavan Pijoos
It was believed that the horns, which were stashed in wine crates, were destined for Malaysia.
It was believed that the horns, which were stashed in wine crates, were destined for Malaysia.
Image: SUPPLIED BY Hawks

The Hawks on Friday found rhino horns with an estimated value of R38m at a warehouse in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni.

Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said the horns were stashed in wine crates. He said it was believed that the horns were destined for Malaysia. No arrests had been made.

Also on Friday, the wildlife authority SANParks said a former national parks ranger was one of two people who were arrested on suspicion of being on a rhino poaching mission.

The pair was arrested on Wednesday in the Tshokwane section of the Kruger National Park.

Three weeks ago, two suspects were nabbed during a sting operation with more than 167 rhino horns in the Hartbeespoort Dam area in North West.

MORE

Woman bust in Bedfordview with two rhino horns in her car

A 55-year-old woman who was caught with two rhino horns inside her vehicle in Bedfordview, eastern Johannesburg, is expected to face the law on ...
News
2 weeks ago

Two arrested with 167 rhino horns in North West

South African police said on Sunday they had found 167 rhino horns believed to be destined for Asia and nabbed two suspects in a sting operation in ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. SA hangs its head in shame as Time magazine highlights inequality South Africa
  2. 'Downies' under threat as coffee shop founder is barred from SA South Africa
  3. 'I'm alive and I feel loved': Woman shot in the face in Fourways speaks South Africa
  4. Poverty is so extreme in SA that even lower middle class area looks rich South Africa
  5. Dagga addict who killed friend's mom injected himself with illegal steroids South Africa

Latest Videos

'Ramaphosa was there when SA was looted' Maimane at DA rally
DA Youth projects anti-corruption messages on historic Luthuli House
X