South Africa

'Extortionist' Modack back in court - with his mom - on corruption charges

07 May 2019 - 15:42 By Philani Nombembe
Nafiz Modack with his bodyguards outside court in April during his extortion trial.
Image: Esa Alexander

Alleged Cape Town underworld figure Nafiz Modack and his mother have been arrested on corruption charges.

Modack, 37, and Ruwaida, 60, appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on corruption charges on Tuesday.

According to the Hawks, the two handed themselves over to the unit's serious corruption team following a lengthy investigation.

Their co-accused is a jailed former top cop in the province, Kolinden Govender.

Modack is on trial in the regional court in Cape Town for alleged extortion linked to a hostile takeover of the Cape Town club scene.

"It is alleged that in November 2011 the duo paid gratifications through their two business entities to the senior police officer for favours to advance their private business interests," said Hawks spokesperson Capt Philani Nkwalase.

"This investigation forms part of the second leg of an investigation that saw senior police officers sentenced for various charges of corruption. More arrests are expected pending the ongoing investigation."

Magistrate Louis Human released the Modacks on bail of R5,000 each. The matter was postponed to May 16. Govender will appear alongside them during the next appearance.

