South Africa

Death toll in KZN church collapse rises to 14

09 May 2019 - 12:17 By Orrin Singh
The wall of a Pentecostal church in northern KZN collapsed on Thursday April 18 2019 as heavy rains lashed the province.
The wall of a Pentecostal church in northern KZN collapsed on Thursday April 18 2019 as heavy rains lashed the province.
Image: Supplied

A woman who was fighting for her life in hospital after being crushed by a collapsed wall at a KZN church last month has succumbed to her injuries. 

Worshipper Nomusa Nikiwe Mdamba from eSikhawini, who had been in intensive care, died in Ngwelezana Hospital on Wednesday.

She joins a list of 12 other woman and a 13-year-old boy who tragically lost their lives when the wall of a structure they had been sleeping in on the eve of Good Friday collapsed under pelting rain.

The tragic accident occurred on the premises of the Pentacostal Holiness Church just outside Empangeni in northern KZN. 

1,000 mourners at church service for victims of KZN Easter tragedies

More than a thousand people gathered at the Pentecostal Holiness Church in northern KwaZulu-Natal for a memorial service for 18 people who died in ...
News
1 week ago

TimesLIVE previously reported that congregants were preparing to rest when a large part of the front wall collapsed due to heavy rains that swept through the area, killing 13 people and injuring 16 others. 

The incident marked the beginning of what would turn out to be an horrific month for the province as dozens more died in the week that followed due to torrential downpours which resulted in flash floods, mudslides and sinkholes. 

MORE

I told God that I did not want to die: girl, 11, on KZN church collapse

When the wall collapsed and the wailing started, 11-year-old S'bani Phiri spoke to God from under a heap of rubble.
News
2 weeks ago

Families of KZN church collapse victims to identify loved ones

The heartbroken families of 13 worshippers who died when a portion of a wall at the Pentecostal Holiness Church, near Empangeni in northern ...
News
2 weeks ago

KZN church collapse victims identified

The identities of the 13 worshippers who died when a wall at their church collapsed shortly after 10pm on Thursday have been revealed.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bakkie drives over security guard in parking lot 'road rage' South Africa
  2. 'You can take me out of my house when I am dead,' says Alexandra resident ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Malema: my grandmother taught me everything South Africa
  4. Massive fail as FlySafair battles with R5 sale after server collapse South Africa
  5. Couple shot in wedding ambush South Africa

Latest Videos

SA’s oldest ANC supporter casts his vote
#Elections2019: Building up to the numbers
X