Death toll in KZN church collapse rises to 14

A woman who was fighting for her life in hospital after being crushed by a collapsed wall at a KZN church last month has succumbed to her injuries.

Worshipper Nomusa Nikiwe Mdamba from eSikhawini, who had been in intensive care, died in Ngwelezana Hospital on Wednesday.

She joins a list of 12 other woman and a 13-year-old boy who tragically lost their lives when the wall of a structure they had been sleeping in on the eve of Good Friday collapsed under pelting rain.

The tragic accident occurred on the premises of the Pentacostal Holiness Church just outside Empangeni in northern KZN.