Kempton Park bar shooting leaves two men dead, two women critical

10 May 2019 - 13:44 By Naledi Shange
A shooting incident at Asaba Bar in Kempton Park at 11pm on Thursday night left two men dead and two women in a critical condition.
Two men died of gunshot wounds and two women were left in a critical condition after a shooting at a bar in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni, police said on Friday.

The incident happened at the Asaba Bar about 11pm on Thursday, said Capt Jethro Mtshali.

"Police found two bodies of males in a pool of blood with bullet wounds on both upper and lower bodies and they were certified dead by the paramedics," Mtshali said.

Two women who were also in the bar were wounded.

"They were found with bullet wounds on the upper bodies and were taken to hospital," Mtshali said.  

It was not immediately clear whether the two wounded women had been in the company of the men who were killed.

ER24 paramedics said the all four of the victims were in their 30s.

Spokesperson Russel Meiring gave further details on the wounds suffered by the victims.

"One man had a gunshot wound to his head while the other man had a gunshot wound in his chest," Meiring said.

"Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead," he added.

Meiring said the two shot women were in "critical" condition. Both had gunshot wounds in the abdomen and one of the women was also shot in the leg.

"At this moment, it is unknown as to the number of suspects involved, or the motive for this incident as nothing was taken at the place," Mtshali said.

He called on anyone with information to come forward.

