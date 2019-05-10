Kempton Park bar shooting leaves two men dead, two women critical

Two men died of gunshot wounds and two women were left in a critical condition after a shooting at a bar in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni, police said on Friday.

The incident happened at the Asaba Bar about 11pm on Thursday, said Capt Jethro Mtshali.

"Police found two bodies of males in a pool of blood with bullet wounds on both upper and lower bodies and they were certified dead by the paramedics," Mtshali said.

Two women who were also in the bar were wounded.

"They were found with bullet wounds on the upper bodies and were taken to hospital," Mtshali said.

It was not immediately clear whether the two wounded women had been in the company of the men who were killed.