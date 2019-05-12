Gauteng education department postpones online admission dates

The Gauteng education department on Sunday postponed the opening of online application admissions for grade 1 and grade 8 for the 2020 academic year from May 13 to May 20.

“This follows concerns raised in the past few days by the Federation of Associations of Governing Bodies of South African Schools (FEDSAS), Suid-Afrikaanse Onderwysunie (SAOU), a union, and other SGB Associations,” Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said in a statement following a media briefing on Sunday.

The new admissions period will be from May 20 to July 22.

The department claimed these stakeholders “pleaded” with provincial education MEC Panyaza Lesufi to delay the online admissions because the provincial education department is implementing the amended admissions regulations and feeder zones for the first time.

“If people are going to put their language above the interest of our children, it will be unfortunate,” Lesufi said on Sunday.