South Africa

KZN ambulance kills three pedestrians while trying to avoid taxi

13 May 2019 - 13:21 By Orrin Singh
Three pedestrians died when an ambulance crashed into them to avoid a taxi on Monday File picture.
Three pedestrians died when an ambulance crashed into them to avoid a taxi on Monday File picture.
Image: iStock

Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after three pedestrians died and a fourth was injured when an ambulance ploughed into them on Monday. 

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the driver of a Rescue Care ambulance had attempted to avoid hitting a taxi which suddenly stopped in the middle of the road. 

"It is alleged that this morning at 07:30, a response vehicle was travelling on Booth Road in Cato Manor, when the driver of a taxi stopped in the middle of the road.

"The ambulance driver tried to avoid colliding with the taxi, but he struck four pedestrians on the side of the road. One pedestrian, believed to be 28 years old, died at the scene while three were taken to hospital.

"Two of the pedestrians later passed away. The circumstances surrounding the accident are being investigated," Mbele said.

Meanwhile, Garrith Jamieson of Rescue Care extended their condolences to family and friends of the deceased.

"We will be working closely with the police and helping wherever possible in their investigations," he said. 

MORE

'I forgave you a long time ago': Andrew Turnbull's abused ex speaks out

“There was once a time when I loved you with all of me. Regardless of what has transpired, I forgave you a long time ago … May you rest peacefully ...
News
3 hours ago

WATCH | Truck driver trampled, killed in rock 'attack' while driving near De Doorns

A truck driver was killed on the N1 near De Doorns in the Western Cape when a rock was allegedly thrown through his windshield on Sunday morning.
News
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. Boy caught inside locked toilet with six-year-old girl at Wimpy in Mooinooi South Africa
  2. WATCH | Alert family scrapes tree as they escape armed hijackers South Africa
  3. Grade 4s to learn about masturbation in new life orientation curriculum South Africa
  4. Vavi and wife need counselling after suffering 'harrowing' crime South Africa
  5. DA 'old guard' bays for Mmusi Maimane's blood News

Latest Videos

Andrew Turnbull dies in high-speed head-on car crash
Elections 2019: What we know so far
X