KZN ambulance kills three pedestrians while trying to avoid taxi
Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after three pedestrians died and a fourth was injured when an ambulance ploughed into them on Monday.
Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the driver of a Rescue Care ambulance had attempted to avoid hitting a taxi which suddenly stopped in the middle of the road.
"It is alleged that this morning at 07:30, a response vehicle was travelling on Booth Road in Cato Manor, when the driver of a taxi stopped in the middle of the road.
"The ambulance driver tried to avoid colliding with the taxi, but he struck four pedestrians on the side of the road. One pedestrian, believed to be 28 years old, died at the scene while three were taken to hospital.
"Two of the pedestrians later passed away. The circumstances surrounding the accident are being investigated," Mbele said.
Meanwhile, Garrith Jamieson of Rescue Care extended their condolences to family and friends of the deceased.
"We will be working closely with the police and helping wherever possible in their investigations," he said.