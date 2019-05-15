Drop mic: Diesel spillage causes evacuation at SABC's Radio Park

Radio staff at the SABC were evacuated from their building in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The SABC confirmed in a statement that there had been a diesel spillage at its Radio Park building.

"There was a power outage earlier this morning which resulted in the SABC's internal systems switching from City Power to the back-up generator. Due to the failure of the equipment, this led to the diesel tank overflowing," said SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu.

"The health and safety of SABC employees is of paramount importance and, as a precautionary measure, all our employees from the Radio Park building have been safely evacuated."

An employee, who asked not to be named, said she went downstairs for coffee when there was a power outage. She works on the 25th floor.

"We were waiting for the power to come back on and after two hours they sounded the alarm and told us to evacuate.