Looter continual: We rob trucks all the time, say schoolkids in De Doorns

Schoolchildren were among the looters who raided a truck on the N1 in the Western Cape after the driver was hit by a rock hurled from a footbridge.

"Now we have nice winter jerseys, pyjamas and gowns," one of the youngsters told TimesLIVE in De Doorns on Wednesday.

Pupils at a school separated from the N1 only by a chain-link fence topped with razor wire openly confessed to looting other trucks.

"We get to do this all the time. Any truck that breaks down here or stops here, we loot. We do it because we are poor," said another child.