South Africa

All the love for Saray Khumalo after historic Everest summit

16 May 2019 - 12:21 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Saray Khumalo reached the summit of Mount Everest on Thursday.
Image: Facebook/Saray N'kusi Khumalo

Social media went into overdrive after Saray Khumalo, a Zambia-born Johannesburg resident, became the first black African woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest.

Khumalo reached the summit in the early hours of Thursday. This was her fourth attempt at climbing the mountain. .

Many were delighted by the news:

