All the love for Saray Khumalo after historic Everest summit
Social media went into overdrive after Saray Khumalo, a Zambia-born Johannesburg resident, became the first black African woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest.
Khumalo reached the summit in the early hours of Thursday. This was her fourth attempt at climbing the mountain. .
Many were delighted by the news:
#SarayKhumalo#CountryDuty— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) May 16, 2019
Saray Khumalo!
An Imbokodo!
A conqueror of Mount Everest!
A Queen!
Black Child it’s possible ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/yAl2C61F3t
Congratulations to iMbokodo Saray Khumalo for being the first Black African Woman to reach the top of the world by conquering Mount Everest. Bosso ke wena! #SarayKhumalo pic.twitter.com/yZ9Gsq7WLH— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) May 16, 2019
Bazalwane, today we celebrate #SarayKhumalo. Saray Khumalo is the first African woman who has conquered Mount Everest. Go out and make history African child. You can achieve anything! pic.twitter.com/XWkF4mP4PZ— Christo (@ChristoThurston) May 16, 2019
She's on top of the world! Wow! Huge congratulations South Africa's #SarayKhumalo for conquering Mount Everest! You are incredible and an immense inspiration to people across the continent. African girl, nothing is impossible! ❤🗻🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/Efw9QfZQrk— Ulrich Janse van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) May 16, 2019
When I last spoke to #SarayKhumalo she said she had some unfinished business to do on that mountain. I know @saraykhumalo you faced many challenges in reaching the top of Everest, but now you are a proud example to all of us.— shaun smillie (@shsmillie) May 16, 2019
It’s been an exciting morning!— Multiply (@Multiply_SA) May 16, 2019
At 9:00AM Nepal - 5:15AM South Africa, one of our own, Saray Khumalo @UbuntuEverest reached the top of the World, Mount Everest (8848m).
She is the FIRST black woman from Africa to summit Mount Everest! pic.twitter.com/dfdPsJOhuf
Resilience is the name of the game and no one personifies it like our @saraykhumalo ! No one is more deserving of success on Everest and breaking barriers for black women at this level. I couldn't be more proud of you. We really needed this. From training consistently for 6 years, to many meetings and continuous changes in strategy - you always kept the moving but your eyes were always on the goal! Well done, my sister in mountains! @lwazingwenya must be having a huge grin on the other side! 🙏🏾🇿🇦🙌🏾💃🏽✊🏾⛏👣🎉#breakingbarriers #firstblackafricanwoman #proudlysouthafrican #saraykhumalo #women #mountains #climbing #expeditionist #courage #summit
Congratulations to Saray N'kusi Khumalo on summiting Everest! She is the first black African woman to reach the summit, and this is her fourth try. She's also a mom with a demanding day job. What an inspiration! 📷 @saraykhumalo⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #A4Winspire #saraykhumalo #summitswithapurpose #everest #DrThandiNdlovufoundation #himalayas #mounteverest #everestsummit #proudlyafrican #proudlysouthafrican #southafricanwomen