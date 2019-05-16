South Africa

Open up: bakkie and car gate-crash Kruger National Park - literally

16 May 2019 - 10:22 By Nico Gous

A bakkie and a car literally gate-crashed their way into the Kruger National Park on Wednesday evening within the space of just two hours.

SANParks spokesperson Isaac Phaahla told TimesLIVE that the first crash at the Paul Kruger Gate happened at 9pm.

"The vehicle smashed through the gate and went out the same way. The police were called and retrieved number plates. They are busy with investigations."

The second crash happened at 11pm.

"The vehicle smashed into the guard house. Fortunately the guards were outside and escaped injury, but one person in the car was transported to hospital with injuries," according to the Skukuza police.

SANParks tweeted photographs of the crash. They show the crumpled front end a bakkie with Gauteng registration plates planted through a brick wall at the guard house. A spare wheel, some rope and a stout bottle lay scattered around the back of the bakkie.

Phaahla said it was suspected that alcohol could have played a role in the crash, but added that police were still investigating the incident.

SANParks earlier anticipated possible delays but Phaahla said the road had subsequently been cleared and everything was back to normal.

