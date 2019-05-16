UCT academic resigns over 'racist' research

On Wednesday UCT spokesman Elijah Moholola said they distanced themselves from the content of the research paper.

“The university views any research based on or proposing racial stereotypes as being contradictory to the university’s academic values and standards of scholarship. UCT rejects the assumptions of the paper and this line of research as bad science. It is in opposition to our commitment to academic excellence and an inclusive community,” Moholola said.

He said they requested Asongu who was affiliated to the development Finance Centre at the UCT Graduate School of Business to remove his affiliation to the institution in the article.

“The study had not been submitted to the ethics committee of the Graduate School of Business and no other members of the school were involved in the research. The adjunct professor has since written to the journal withdrawing his relationship with UCT,” Moholola said.

Moholola said the study did not go through the ethical clearance process which is usual for adjunct professors. Asongu, a Cameroonian academic, had not responded to questions sent to him via email by the time of publishing.

mahopoz@sowetan.co.za