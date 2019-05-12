SANParks could toss curbs on boozing, rowdiness to attract millennials
12 May 2019 - 00:00
Silence after 9.30pm has been the golden rule for generations of visitors to SA's national parks, along with strict curbs on boozing and rowdiness that might disturb animals and other park visitors.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.