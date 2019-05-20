Mzansi wants to 'terminate' man who attacked Arnold Schwarzenegger
South Africans want to cancel the man who attacked American actor, politician and former body builder Arnold Schwarzenegger (71), who was in the country for his Arnold Classic Africa festival, which took place at the Sandton Convention Centre on Saturday.
A video of the incident went viral. It captured Schwarzenegger being kicked in the back and tumbling forward.
And if you have to share the video (I get it), pick a blurry one without whatever he was yelling so he doesn’t get the spotlight.— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019
By the way... block or charge? pic.twitter.com/TEmFRCZPEA
Thousands took to Twitter to express their embarrassment at the incident, insisting that they wanted to 'terminate' (see what we did there?) the man.
Others said that no matter what happened, Arnold 'would be back'. (Sorry, we just can't help ourselves).
Do me a favor: instead of sharing the video of the guy who wants to be famous, watch some of our @ArnoldSports athletes like this young hero proving that fitness is for everyone who deserve to be famous. They’re on my Snapchat. pic.twitter.com/EuMynJ7t1n— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019
smh.. that guy is definitely not well in the head.. #ArnoldSchwarzenegger pic.twitter.com/gXPuFDEs8Y— -Pro- (@MuraCarter) May 18, 2019
It just makes me heartbroken that someone would do this to a 71 year old man, regardless of who he is 😭 #ArnoldSchwarzenegger— Bexiwiththegoodhair (@dollygirlbeauty) May 19, 2019
My father’s people— Justice Malala (@justicemalala) May 19, 2019
Kindly tell me what kind of drugs our South African compatriot who tried to drop-kick Arnold @Schwarzenegger was on? What was he thinking?#ArnoldSchwarzenegger
the 71 yo @Schwarzenegger just get a little jostled— Albiztro (@AramFarsham) May 18, 2019
while doing #Snapchat w/ his fans in South Africa when suddenly an idiots decided to tried a flying double kick at him.
IT'S LIKE NOTHING HAPPENS.#ArnoldSchwarzenegger #SouthAfrica #MrUniverse #celebrities #MovieStar #iconic pic.twitter.com/HnJ9XjoPcC
When you try to drop kick the Terminator but realize he is still a wall at 71. #ArnoldSchwarzenegger #SouthAfrica #MEME pic.twitter.com/fRDMlwoJ5Y— Danie Barnard (@DaanBarnard) May 18, 2019
South Africans never seize to amaze me. #ArnoldSchwarzenegger pic.twitter.com/BUbeVjy7uf— Steve Not Wonder (@princedaman) May 18, 2019
Dude dropkicked #ArnoldSchwarzenegger, but instead of knocking down the Governator, the guy bounced off Arnold's back and fell to the floor where he was immediately apprehended. Arnold thought he was jostled by the crowd, nothing more. Wow!— J. Dalton Jennings (@JayJennings57) May 19, 2019
@Schwarzenegger @ArnoldSports You are a true hero! You were supporting sports in South Africa, were physically attacked, and managed to handle the yourself professionally right after. That attacker should receive battery and assault. @southafricanmag #ArnoldSchwarzenegger— Jenny Mae (@_msbusyBee) May 19, 2019
You’re a true champion Arnold #ArnoldSchwarzenegger #truechamp— Arjun Sachdev (@ArjunSachdev) May 20, 2019