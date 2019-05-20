South Africa

Mzansi wants to 'terminate' man who attacked Arnold Schwarzenegger

20 May 2019 - 09:07 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Arnold Schwarznegger poses with fans during the Arnold Classic Africa festival in Sandton.
Image: Arnold Schwarznegger via Instagram

South Africans want to cancel the man who attacked American actor, politician and former body builder Arnold Schwarzenegger (71), who was in the country for his Arnold Classic Africa festival, which took place at the Sandton Convention Centre on Saturday. 

A video of the incident went viral. It captured Schwarzenegger being kicked in the back and tumbling forward.

Thousands took to Twitter to express their embarrassment at the incident, insisting that they wanted to 'terminate' (see what we did there?) the man.

Others said that no matter what happened, Arnold 'would be back'. (Sorry, we just can't help ourselves).

