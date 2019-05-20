South Africa

WATCH | SA tourists in Egypt bus explosion: What we know so far

20 May 2019 - 11:39 By Unathi Nkanjeni

Twelve people, mostly South African tourists, have been injured in an explosion targeting a bus that was heading for Egypt's Giza pyramids on May 19, 2019. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive

Three South Africans were among those injured after a device exploded near a tourist bus in Egypt on Sunday.

The department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) says it is trying to gather more information on the explosion. Here's what we know so far:

The explosion

It was reported that a device exploded while a tourist bus was passing near the new Egyptian Grand Museum in Giza on Sunday.

The bus targeted by the explosion was carrying 28 tourists from South Africa. At least 12 foreign tourists were injured, including three South Africans.

No death reports

On Monday, Dirco spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya confirmed that at least three SA citizens had been injured and there were no reports of deaths.

The three injured South Africans will receive further medical treatment in Egypt.

Home safely

In an interview on 702, Mabaya said the incident was "not directly targeted at South Africans" and that 25 of the 28 people landed in OR Tambo Airport on Monday.

With the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations set to take place next month in the North African country, Mabaya advised people not to be worried as these incidents "are not happening every day in Egypt".

