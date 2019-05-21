Ford investigator pours cold water on assertions of Jimmy family's expert witness in Kuga fire inquiry

The module, which contains a series of fuses, sits above the passenger footwell, behind the plastic covering of the dashboard, and is mounted against the firewall separating the passenger and engine compartments, he said.

However, the flames were coming from the other side of the car, and this ruled out the body control module as a source of the fire.

Asked by Judge Robert Hennie what he would have expected to see from the video footage if the fire was on the left-hand side of the car, he said: "I would have expected flames to be coming out of the open window."

Tuesday was Loud's second day of testimony after he travelled to SA with a team from Ford in the US.

More than 80 Ford Kugas have caught fire since Jimmy's death in Wilderness in December 2015. Ford recalled its entire Kuga range in SA to make several safety fixes and, in 2017, it recalled its South African CEO, Jeff Nemeth, to the US.

AfriForum is representing the Jimmy family, who are seeking answers from Ford and blame it for the fires.

The inquiry continues, with AfriForum private prosecutor Gerrie Nel set to start cross-examining Loud after he concludes his evidence in chief.