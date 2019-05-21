Steve Hofmeyr on old SA flag: Don’t ban things because they gain value

Controversial Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr has suggested that banning something only makes it powerful.

He was referring to the banning of the old SA flag. Hofmeyr said the minute something is banned, "it acquires value".

Early this year, the Nelson Mandela Foundation and SA Human Rights Commission submitted an application to ban the old flag on grounds that is was profoundly humiliating and degrading.

The foundation and the commission were seeking an order declaring that gratuitous displays of the apartheid-era flag constituted hate speech, unfair discrimination, and harassment based on race.