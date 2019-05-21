Quad biker on assault, reckless driving charges after motorist attacked
A 26-year-old man has been arrested on Sunday for beating up an elderly Port Elizabeth man in what appears to be a road rage attack. The incident took place in the suburb of Lorraine on May 17 2019.
A quad biker allegedly caught on camera beating up an elderly motorist is facing charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and reckless and negligent driving in Port Elizabeth.
Louwrens du Toit, 26, appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Monday, according to a report on Tuesday by HeraldLIVE.
Defence attorney Hennie Bence said a counter complaint may be lodged against the motorist. Du Toit is expected back in court on June 24.
The apparent road rage incident happened on Friday afternoon in the suburb of Lorraine and the footage was widely shared on social media.
In the video a VW Polo car, which belongs to a 67-year-old motorist, can be seen parked on the pavement. A blue quad bike is parked next to it.
An altercation breaks out between two men. One man is seen pulling the elderly man to the ground, punching and kicking him. The attacker then walks back to his quad bike, puts his helmet on and leaves.
The elderly man is seen stumbling back to his car.
Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said that before the assault, the elderly man had confronted the quad bike driver for reckless driving.
She said the Polo owner was admitted to hospital.
Port Elizabeth flying squad police arrested the alleged attacker at his house in Colleen Glen on Sunday morning.