South Africa

Quad biker on assault, reckless driving charges after motorist attacked

21 May 2019 - 12:15 By TimesLIVE

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on Sunday for beating up an elderly Port Elizabeth man in what appears to be a road rage attack. The incident took place in the suburb of Lorraine on May 17 2019.

A quad biker allegedly caught on camera beating up an elderly motorist is facing charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and reckless and negligent driving in Port Elizabeth.

Louwrens du Toit, 26, appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Monday, according to a report on Tuesday by HeraldLIVE.

Defence attorney Hennie Bence said a counter complaint may be lodged against the motorist. Du Toit is expected back in court on June 24.

The apparent road rage incident happened on Friday afternoon in the suburb of Lorraine and the footage was widely shared on social media.

WATCH | Bakkie drives over security guard in parking lot 'road rage'

Chilling footage has emerged of a motorist "driving over" a security guard during a parking lot altercation in Stellenbosch.
News
2 weeks ago

In the video a VW Polo car, which belongs to a 67-year-old motorist, can be seen parked on the pavement. A blue quad bike is parked next to it.

An altercation breaks out between two men. One man is seen pulling the elderly man to the ground, punching and kicking him. The attacker then walks back to his quad bike, puts his helmet on and leaves.

The elderly man is seen stumbling back to his car.

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said that before the assault, the elderly man had confronted the quad bike driver for reckless driving.

She said the Polo owner was admitted to hospital.

Port Elizabeth flying squad police arrested the alleged attacker at his house in Colleen Glen on Sunday morning.

MORE

WATCH | Quad biker arrested for assaulting elderly man

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for beating up an elderly Port Elizabeth man in what appears to be a road rage attack over the weekend.
News
1 day ago

Why do drivers endanger cyclists? Because they see them as insects

Motorists who try to run cyclists off the road may be acting badly because they don’t think the riders are completely human.
News
1 month ago

Durban man critical after 'road rage' shooting

Rescue Care paramedics are treating a 61-year-old man who was shot during a shooting in peak-hour morning traffic in Pinetown on Friday morning. 
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Four dead, 20 injured in N1 'horror crash' South Africa
  2. Cyril Ramaphosa's tough cabinet choices News
  3. Fikile Mbalula, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at odds over 'Ramaphosa effect' News
  4. Man caught allegedly masturbating at Virgin Active banned for life South Africa
  5. Struggling municipality's funds used to renovate Oscar Mabuyane's home News

Latest Videos

Explained in 90 seconds: Zuma appears in court on corruption charges
Jacob and Duduzane Zuma arrive at Pietermaritzburg High Court
X