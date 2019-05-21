Quad biker on assault, reckless driving charges after motorist attacked

A quad biker allegedly caught on camera beating up an elderly motorist is facing charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and reckless and negligent driving in Port Elizabeth.

Louwrens du Toit, 26, appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Monday, according to a report on Tuesday by HeraldLIVE.

Defence attorney Hennie Bence said a counter complaint may be lodged against the motorist. Du Toit is expected back in court on June 24.

The apparent road rage incident happened on Friday afternoon in the suburb of Lorraine and the footage was widely shared on social media.