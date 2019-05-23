South Africa

Klipspruit residents barricade roads in protest against high crime rate

23 May 2019 - 08:06 By Iavan Pijoos and Tankiso Makhetha
Community members claim that police officers are failing to act against syndicates operating from the Nancefield Hostel.
Residents from Klipspruit in Soweto barricaded roads in the area with burning tyres and rubble on Thursday morning.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said protesters had blocked Chris Hani and Klipspruitvalley roads.

Elias Motsoaledi Road had also been blocked.

They are demanding to see the provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, after claiming that police stationed at Moroka police station have failed to take control of the rampant crime in Klipspruit.

Thoko Modisane, a community member, alleged that police officers were failing to act against syndicates operating from Nancefield Hostel.

