Klipspruit residents barricade roads in protest against high crime rate
Residents from Klipspruit in Soweto barricaded roads in the area with burning tyres and rubble on Thursday morning.
Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said protesters had blocked Chris Hani and Klipspruitvalley roads.
Elias Motsoaledi Road had also been blocked.
They are demanding to see the provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, after claiming that police stationed at Moroka police station have failed to take control of the rampant crime in Klipspruit.
Thoko Modisane, a community member, alleged that police officers were failing to act against syndicates operating from Nancefield Hostel.
"There are various syndicates that are terrorising our community. They commit crimes like housebreaking, hijacking and muggings. These syndicates are operating from the Nancefield Hostel and police officers said they are too scared to stop them," Modise said.
Amos Selepe, another community member, said he was able to trace his Ford Focus to the hostel two days after it was hijacked.
"These guys hijacked me when I was about to enter my neighbourhood on May 6. The police told me that there wasn’t much they could do because they were scared to go in the hostel. I had to go in there myself to get my car, without their assistance," Selepe said.
Minnaar said motorists were advised to use alternative roads, adding that more officers had been deployed to the area.
