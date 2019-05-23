South Africa

Rescue helicopter scrambled after falling rock injures Llandudno climber

23 May 2019 - 11:48 By Dave Chambers
A mountain rescue was under way above Llandudno on May 23 2019 after a falling rock hit a climber on the head.
Image: 123rf/Philip Massie

A rock climber hit on the head by a falling rock in Cape Town on Thursday was hoisted off the cliff face by a rescue helicopter.

Wilderness Search and Rescue spokesperson Johan Marais said the climber, a man of about 50, had an injured ankle but refused to be transported to hospital.

The alarm was raised at about 10.30am, when rescuers were told a climber had multiple injuries at Llandudno Corner.

A ground support team headed to Suikerbossie restaurant and a Skymed helicopter contracted to the Western Cape health department collected a paramedic in Pinelands before joining them.

The climber was rescued at noon, said Marais, and left the scene by private transport.

"As per our rules we cannot identify the patient apart from noting that he is a male person probably around 50 years of age," he said.

"We hope that he will soon be able to enjoy the outdoor environment."

