South Africa

Sean Davison's right-to-die triple murder case transferred to high court

24 May 2019 - 10:45 By Leila Stein
Sean Davison in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on April 29 2019, when he was charged with a third count of murder.
Image: Gallo Images/Jaco van Niekerk

Right-to-die activist Sean Davison, who has been charged with three murders, will appear in the Cape Town High Court for the first time on June 19.

Davison appeared briefly in the city's magistrate's court on Friday and his case was transferred to the high court.

The University of the Western Cape academic was arrested in April 2018 in connection with the death in 2013 of Anrich Burger, a quadriplegic.

A second charge of murder was later added in connection with the death of Justin Varian, who had motor-neuron disease, and when Davison appeared in court on April 29 he was charged with a third murder, after allegedly "administering a lethal amount of drugs" to Richard Holland in 2015.

Holland was a 32-year-old triathlete who suffered a brain injury when he broke his neck in a cycling accident. He was left with locked-in syndrome, a condition in which the sufferer is conscious but paralysed.

Davison served five months of house arrest in New Zealand after helping his mother to end her life. He is the co-founder of Dignity South Africa, which is campaigning for a change in the law on end-of-life decisions.

