We've turned a mountain of red tape into a molehill, says Cape Town city council

Chamber president Geoff Jacobs said in some cases planning approvals took between four and eight years to come through, while incompetence and bungling destroyed viable projects.

But Vos said Cape Town was the antithesis of what Jacobs had described. He said:

The time to issue building permits had been reduced from 45 days to 17;

The enterprise and facilitation department was a one-stop shop for investors and businesses looking for a "smooth landing";

In 2018, the World Bank said Cape Town was the best metro in SA for ease of doing business; and

It also said Cape Town was the best city in SA in dealing with construction permits, and in the top 25% globally.

"Our commitment is to be the go-to city for all investment, and to do that we need to make it easy for people to invest in Cape Town and constantly improve our offerings to the business community," said Vos.

"I am proud to say that Cape Town is running with the best. As the second-largest municipal economy in SA and the second most important contributor to national employment, we will do everything in our power help stimulate job creation and grow the economy."

Vos said the city council had recently piloted an "I mean business" staff development programme which aimed to "embed an ease-of-doing-business culture, mindset and deed".

He added: "The aim is to ensure employees, systems and processes are all aligned towards improving the internal and external business environment for potential businesses to invest and grow."