'I will never forget what I saw': Welkom crash survivor recalls horrific scenes

A survivor of the fatal Welkom bus crash has described how she grabbed the seat in front of her and held on for dear life moments before the bus overturned.

The Intercape bus overturned seven days ago near Welkom in the Free State, en route from Durban to Upington via Bloemfontein.

There were 55 people travelling on the bus, including two drivers.

Seven people were confirmed dead on the scene, while one child died later in hospital. The driver was found later hanging from a tree in an apparent suicide.