Oyster Box gets interdict to stop EFF threats, but party pleads innocence

The luxurious Oyster Box Hotel - the chosen venue of international stars visiting Durban - secured an urgent interim interdict against the EFF on Tuesday.

The legal action comes after protesters wearing political party T-shirts gathered outside the only entrance to the exclusive hotel and harassed guests.

They purported to be acting on behalf of disgruntled employees and threatened to escalate the protest if their demands were not met.

Pictures attached to the urgent Durban High Court application - which came before judge Jerome Mnguni - show about 15 protesters bearing placards accusing the hotel of treating its staff unfairly.

In an affidavit, deputy general manager Tracey Liebenberg said the protesters had gathered outside the hotel at noon on Monday. She said they had no right to be there as they were not a union, merely a political party, and could not represent any staff members.

"They had no legitimate purpose. The EFF is attempting to infuse itself, for political gain, into the labour relationship between the hotel and its employees."