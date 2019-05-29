Angelo Agrizzi asked to pay R200k for k-word clip ahead of settlement talks

The South African Human Rights Commission wants Angelo Agrizzi to pay R200,000 in compensation for using the k-word.

The former Bosasa chief operating officer made a brief appearance at the Equality Court sitting in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday to hear the hate speech complaint brought against him by the SAHRC.

The commission also asked the court to direct Agrizzi to undergo a sensitivity programme and to issue an unconditional apology to South Africans.

The application by the commission followed the playing of an audio clip at the state capture commission in which he could be heard using the k-word several times.

Agrizzi admitted using the racial slurs at the commission and apologised for using the offending word.