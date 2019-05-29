Motorist gunned down, two others wounded in Katlehong 'ambush'

Gunmen opened fire on a car in Katlehong on Wednesday, killing a man and seriously wounding a second man and a woman, paramedics said.

The suspected ambush occurred on SS Segwane Street in Moseleke East, Katlehong, said Netcare911, which was alerted to the shooting at 6.40am.

The victims "sustained multiple gunshot wounds in an alleged ambush," said the paramedic service's spokesperson Shawn Herbst.

"Paramedics assessed the patients and found that one of the males had sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on the scene.

"The other male and female sustained serious injuries and required advanced life-support intervention to stabilise them."

Once treated, the patients were transported to hospital for further treatment.

"Circumstances leading up to the shooting will be investigated by the SAPS who were on scene," said Herbst.