South Africa

Heavy traffic delays expected as bridge on busy Johannesburg motorway is demolished

31 May 2019 - 08:32 By TimesLIVE
Johannesburg skyline. File photo.
Johannesburg skyline. File photo.
Image: Vanessa Bentley/123rf.com

The M1 South Selby off-ramp is closed on Friday due to an old structure of the bridge being demolished, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department says.

Metro police chief David Tembe said heavy traffic delays are expected.

Motorists are advised to exit the M1 at Joe Slovo off-ramp or Empire Road and Smit Street, to join the M2 in Doornfontein.

The Booysens Road off-ramp can also be used as an exit. Motorists can drive along Village Road or Anderson Street, he advised.

TrafficSA on Twitter advised commuters that the best option is to exit at Smit Street.

The Johannesburg Roads Agency previously flagged its concern that of the 902 bridges managed by the city, only 6% were in good condition. It said the remaining 94% needed immediate intervention.

The city is currently rehabilitating the M2 between the Crown Interchange and Maritzburg Street, which has been been closed since February. Work is expected to be completed in October.

MORE

Extensive BRT road repairs from next week near UJ-Parktown to Industria

Emergency road repairs on the BRT route along Empire and Kingsway roads through to Commando Road will be carried out by the Johannesburg Roads Agency ...
News
1 month ago

M2 bridge rehab will cost 'more than R160m' - and more bridges need work

The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) says it will cost more than the budgeted R160m to rehabilitate the M2 motorway between the Crown Interchange and ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'You white people, you make me sick,' licensing department official ... South Africa
  2. Student arrested after mutilation and murder of young Welkom woman South Africa
  3. Man wakes up after drunken night out to find his penis cut off World
  4. Protesting Soweto residents torch buses and tow trucks South Africa
  5. Oyster Box gets interdict to stop EFF threats, but party pleads innocence South Africa

Latest Videos

Elderly woman found tied to bench on hospital floor
Four big moments from Patricia de Lille's colourful journey to minister
X