Heavy traffic delays expected as bridge on busy Johannesburg motorway is demolished
The M1 South Selby off-ramp is closed on Friday due to an old structure of the bridge being demolished, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department says.
Metro police chief David Tembe said heavy traffic delays are expected.
Motorists are advised to exit the M1 at Joe Slovo off-ramp or Empire Road and Smit Street, to join the M2 in Doornfontein.
The Booysens Road off-ramp can also be used as an exit. Motorists can drive along Village Road or Anderson Street, he advised.
TrafficSA on Twitter advised commuters that the best option is to exit at Smit Street.
The Johannesburg Roads Agency previously flagged its concern that of the 902 bridges managed by the city, only 6% were in good condition. It said the remaining 94% needed immediate intervention.
The city is currently rehabilitating the M2 between the Crown Interchange and Maritzburg Street, which has been been closed since February. Work is expected to be completed in October.