South Africa

WATCH | Ipid investigating Cape Town shootout in which two killed by cops

31 May 2019 - 15:27 By Nico Gous

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has opened an investigation after two people were killed in Cape Town when police opened fire on suspected hijackers.

The incident took place on Thursday on the corner of Hugo and Milton roads in Goodwood.

“Ipid investigators attended a crime scene in Goodwood on May 30 2019 where an Uber vehicle was hijacked and SAPS pursued it. It is alleged that there was a collision with a number of vehicles at an intersection. An SAPS member approached the vehicle and it is alleged that one suspect attempted to stab the SAPS member.

"Eight shots were fired by the SAPS member into the hijacked vehicle. Two people died, one could be the Uber driver," Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini said in a statement on Friday.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana told TimesLIVE earlier the incident had happened at around 5pm.

"According to information, a vehicle that was allegedly hijacked, a Toyota Etios, was spotted by the police and the driver fled. A high-speed chase ensued and the vehicle collided with three vehicles. Two men in their thirties were shot and fatally wounded," Rwexana said.

Seven people, including a child, were taken to medical facilities for treatment. No arrests have been made.

MORE:

Two killed in police shootout with alleged hijackers

Two people were killed in Cape Town on Thursday after police opened fire on hijacking suspects on the corner of Hugo and Milton roads in Goodwood.
News
9 hours ago

WATCH | 'I've recorded gruesome things. But I survived' - it's a wrap for police cameraman after 42 years

Everyone gets to see the people in front of the camera. But the man who has been behind it for so many years is now getting the spotlight.
News
4 hours ago

Police slam the spread of video falsely linked to Naledi Lethoba

Welkom police have expressed concern that a gruesome video circulating on social media is being linked to the murder of Naledi Lethoba.
News
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'You white people, you make me sick,' licensing department official ... South Africa
  2. Student arrested after mutilation and murder of young Welkom woman South Africa
  3. Whopping salaries and perks for new cabinet: here are the numbers South Africa
  4. Man wakes up after drunken night out to find his penis cut off World
  5. Trevor Manuel 'vindicated': EFF must pay him R500,000 for defamation South Africa

Latest Videos

Aftermath of police shootout with alleged hi-jackers in CT
From apartheid to democracy: Decorated veteran police cameraman calls it a day
X