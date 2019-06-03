Cape libraries give amnesty to kids with outstanding books
If you’ve still got any of 2,025 unreturned library books in Cape Town, you could be in luck, as Cape libraries have declared an amnesty allowing for the safe return of any outstanding books, DVDs, and study guides for children under 12-years-old.
And you won't pay any penalty.
For one week, children won’t be fined for overdue returns. This comes as libraries struggle to track down offenders.
Since last year, outstanding literature worth an estimated R2m has been recouped, according to councillor Zaahid Badroodien.
“Considering that we have 69,000 junior library members, we hope that with enough coverage we can convince them to come back, with their books. We don’t ever want kids to feel so guilty that they never come back to the library,” said Badroodien.
Encourage kids
“This year is the first time that we are conducting a fines-free week for children. We really want to encourage kids to come return books, at no cost, and continue enjoying the libraries.
“Libraries are not just a reading place - they are a dreaming place, a safe space,” he added.
Librarian Inga Jokazi from Cape Town Central Public Library said that books have been coming in already.
“We’ve had lots of returns already, even from some adults - but it’s not their turn! Most of the kids aren’t bringing back books and, as a result, aren’t spending as much time in the library as they would like,” he said. “We want kids to spend as much time here as possible.”
The city's 104 libraries will participate in the event and books can be returned to any facility.
Jokazi said that libraries are planning on providing an amnesty on fines to adults in September this year.