Cape libraries give amnesty to kids with outstanding books

If you’ve still got any of 2,025 unreturned library books in Cape Town, you could be in luck, as Cape libraries have declared an amnesty allowing for the safe return of any outstanding books, DVDs, and study guides for children under 12-years-old.

And you won't pay any penalty.

For one week, children won’t be fined for overdue returns. This comes as libraries struggle to track down offenders.

Since last year, outstanding literature worth an estimated R2m has been recouped, according to councillor Zaahid Badroodien.

“Considering that we have 69,000 junior library members, we hope that with enough coverage we can convince them to come back, with their books. We don’t ever want kids to feel so guilty that they never come back to the library,” said Badroodien.