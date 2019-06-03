Cecilia Steyn named as 'mastermind' behind brutal Krugersdorp murders

Francis said it was Cecilia and/or Marinda who had issued instructions to other members of the "enterprise", while Zak and Marcel were foot soldiers.

Cecilia was part of the planning of the offences and was the beneficiary of the proceeds, the court found. "Cecilia benefited from all proceeds and made sure she did not dirty her hands. She was at all times briefed of all the criminal activities," said the judge.

"I'm satisfied that the work the Electus Per Deus were doing fits neatly into the work of an enterprise," he said, adding that he was also satisfied that Marinda and Cecilia managed the affairs of the group.

The court noted that Marcel's evidence corroborated what witnesses had told the court - that meetings at which the murders were plotted were held at Cecilia's flat.

Dealing with each count faced by the three accused, Francis said he was satisfied that the state had proved a case of racketeering against them. "There was a pattern of racketeering. There was overwhelming evidence to prove this," he said.

He said the state had also proved that the trio was involved in bombings and the manufacturing of explosives. "All accused were involved or acted in common purpose. They were either involved as perpetrators or accessories," ruled Francis.

According to the court, Marcel's change of heart to tell the truth remained a challenge as her evidence could not be tested.

Francis said the murders of people who were close to Ria Groenewald were not random acts of violence but were intended to cause her harm. "The deceased were emotionally involved to Ria Groenewald," he said.