South Africa’s World Cup campaign lurched from bad to worse on Tuesday when Dale Steyn was ruled out of the tournament.

That will only complicate their task of trying to get their first points on the board by beating India in Southampton on Wednesday.

Steyn’s shoulder injury took him out of the equation for his first two games‚ against England and Bangladesh‚ which were both lost.

Beuran Hendricks‚ who took a wicket and conceded a respectably low 81 runs in the 16 overs he bowled in South Africa’s one-day series against Pakistan in January and claimed eight scalps in 11 overs in the T20 series that followed‚ is due to arrive on Wednesday as Steyn’s replacement.

Steyn was able to be replaced in line with the rules because‚ despite the fact that he had arrived at the tournament with a shoulder issue sustained in the Indian Premier League (IPL)‚ his latest injury had been deemed a new problem.

Hashim Amla missed the second match having been hit on the helmet by England’s Jofra Archer‚ and Lungi Ngidi was halted by a hamstring injury after bowling four overs against Bangladesh.

Amla has been cleared to play on Wednesday but Ngidi will be out for up to 10 days.

“We haven’t had one game where we’ve had our strongest XI on the field yet‚” Faf du Plessis said.

“So that is challenging. But‚ unfortunately‚ you don’t get a pass for having injuries. You still have to make sure your squad is strong enough.