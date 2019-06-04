Woman felt family was being 'hunted like wild animals' during farm attack

A woman who was raped and shot on her farm during an attack described the experience as feeling as though her family was being hunted like wild animals.

The woman, who cannot be named because of a court order, was present at an AfriForum briefing on farm attacks in Centurion, near Pretoria, on Tuesday. The civic group revealed that there were 184 attacks and 20 murders at farms between January 1 and May 31 this year.

The woman said her great-grandfather, grandfather and father were all farmers and she had married a farmer.

"Our lives changed in an instant on March 23 2018 when shots were fired over my son's head while he was watching TV. These shots missed his head by several millimetres. I was also shot.

"I can describe this feeling as being hunted like wild animals," the woman said of the four-hour ordeal.

She said she told her children aged 15, 13 and nine to keep quiet.

Their attacker tied all of them with fencing wire so tightly that she lost blood circulation.

"He shouted (to our children) he was there to kill their father, that he would chop him up in front of them. He repeatedly threatened to shoot my son's feet off."