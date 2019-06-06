Investigation into kidnapped Durban woman 'hindered by private individual with financial interest'

In a statement released on Thursday Hawks provincial spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation was aware of incorrect media reports as well as private individuals who were hampering police investigations.

Mhlongo said the Hawks were also aware of an e-mail that was circulating, that was sent to the family and which is now part of their investigation.

The e-mail makes reference to a financial demand and claims that she is alive.

"This office wants to place it on record that untrue media reports and interference of private individuals who have a financial interest in the matter are hindering the investigation," said Mhlongo.

Mhlongo would not elaborate further as to which private individuals were adversely affecting the investigation or whether the ransom e-mail was legitimate.

Moonsamy’s family offered a sizable reward to anyone with information pertaining to the kidnapping.

She was kidnapped on the M13 off-ramp between Pinetown and Westville on Thursday about 6.30pm.

Private investigator Brad Nathanson confirmed that he was working on the case, but said there were no concrete leads.