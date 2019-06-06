Leopard kills toddler at Kruger National Park staff quarters

A two-and-a-half-year-old was killed by a leopard at the Kruger National Park on Wednesday night, the park confirmed on Thursday.

The staff member's son was attacked at the Malelane Technical Services living quarters about 8pm.

The boy was certified dead by doctors at the Shongwe Hospital after being taken there by family members.

SA National Parks CEO Fundisile Mketeni has extended his condolences to the family.

"Our prayers and thoughts are with the family during this trying time. We wish them strength and will give them all the support they need as an organisation.

"It is never easy to lose a loved one, especially under such tragic circumstances.