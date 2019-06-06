South Africa

Lesufi slammed over call for ‘rehab’ of killer pupils

06 June 2019 - 06:00 By Prega Govender
Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi and child protection organisation, Women & Men Against Child Abuse have been at loggerheads about the offering of rehabilitation programmes for juveniles or adults who commit serious crimes such as murder.
Image: Vathiswa Ruselo/Sowetan

A child protection organisation is adamant that the government does not offer rehabilitation programmes for juveniles or adults who commit serious crimes such as murder.

Luke Lamprecht, child advocacy manager for Women & Men Against Child Abuse, was reacting to Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi’s suggestion that expelled pupils should attend a rehabilitation programme before they are considered for admission at another school.

But Lesufi hit back at Lamprecht’s “unwarranted attack”.

